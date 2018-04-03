Issue breach of privilege notice to Capt Amarinder: Sukhpal Khaira

Leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Monday, demanded that a breach of privilege notice be issued to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for sharing two clips of his live speech in the budget session that concluded last week.

Khaira has made this demand in a letter to chief minister Rana KP Singh, saying that the videos clips he was referring to were part of his speech delivered to conclude the discussions on the Governor’s address, on March 27.

“As we are aware, no proceedings whatsoever that take place inside the vidhan sabha can be shared or shown on social media, as per rules of procedure and conduct of business in Punjab vidhan sabha,” he writes in the letter.

Khaira said he and Simarjeet Singh Bains MLA of the Lok Insaaf Party are facing breach of privilege notices, although they never shared live proceedings of the house on Facebook.

“But in the current case, Amarinder Singh has shared the said two clips of his live speech on his Facebook page, which amounts to clear cut breach of privilege by him,” said Khaira

“Although, we the opposition stand for live coverage of the vidhan sabha proceedings, on the pattern of lok sabha and rajya sabha and also many state Vidhan Sabha’s including Delhi. But until the decision to show the proceedings of the House live is taken, I feel the law of the land should be equally applicable to all, whether one is a MLA or the chief minister,” he added.