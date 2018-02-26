‘It’s official’: Sikh Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh marries fashion designer Gurkiran

Leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh is finally married to fashion designer Gurkiran Kiran. They tied the knot in Mexico on February 22, according to CBC and Huffington Post Canada.

Singh, the first Sikh and Indian-origin person to head a national party in Canada, posted a picture from the ceremony on his Twitter handle, with caption ‘It’s official!’ on February 23.

It was in December 2017 when the multiple social media posts confirmed the New Democratic Party leader’s engagement with fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu.