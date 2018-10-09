Join duty or face action, Punjab school education minister OP Soni warns agitating teachers

Warning teachers of Sanjha Morcha Teacher Union who are sitting on dharna in Patiala, Punjab school education minister Om Parkash Soni on Monday asked them warned to either join duty or be ready to face action as “they are spoiling the future of innocent students which is not tolerable”.

He asked the teachers sitting on dharna to join the duty as the the school exams are round the corner.

Soni said, “The decision of regularising these teachers, who earlier were under societies being run with funds provided by the Union government, was taken after conducting three decisive meetings with their union leaders.Now, they are misguiding the other teachers due to their individual interests.”

He said, these leaders should not spoil the future of innocent students just for their personal gains and if this is their hidden agenda they should join politics rather.

The cabinet minister, who was here to attend district-level sports programme, pointed out that the state government had earlier regularised 800 teachers working under these societies and they were getting only basic pay.

“These newly regularised teachers are getting more salaries (₹5,000 per month) than the teachers who had been regularised earlier. Instead of being thankful to the state government, few teacher union leaders are misguiding the other teachers just to fulfil their individual interests,” he said.

He said, state government has decided to regularise the services of these teachers keeping in mind their better future, adding, they should welcome the decision.

Soni also said that the state government was also considering regularising the services of employees and teachers, working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in government schools.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:18 IST