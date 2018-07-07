Juvenile gets 3 years of imprisonment for raping, killing 4-yr-old in Chandigarh

The juvenile court on Friday sent a 17-year-old boy to three years custody for the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl of Colony No. 4, whose tragic case made headlines in April 2015.

The convict will be sent to the Burail jail once he attains the age of 18 in another six months. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him, but granted him bail for filing an appeal against the order.

He is to do so within a month, failing which he will go to the child correction facility.

The victim was last seen playing outside her house at night.After reporting her missing at the Industrial Area police station, the family started looking for her and found her body in the forest area near the CTU workshop the next morning. She was recognised by her ‘payal’ as her head was stuck in a swamp and the body was found upside down.

The girl had been raped and then killed by strangulation, for which the juvenile, a Mauli Jagran resident, was arrested after two days.

Earlier, there were event protests against alleged police inaction and around 1,000 people gathered at the crime scene. The then senior superintendent of police (SSP)’s escort vehicle was also attacked. Many cops were also injured in the process.Police had resorted to lathicharge to disperse the stone pelters.

WANTED REVENGE FROM VICTIM’S FATHER

The victim was the youngest of three sisters and had just started going to an anganwadi.

Her father was a housekeeper in a mall and at the time of the incident, he was at work. His wife was inside the house while the daughter was playing outside.

Later, a neighbour told the mother that she had seen someone feeding the girl. She called her husband and started looking for the girl.

Upon his arrest, the juvenile confessed to the crime and told the police that he had killed the girl as he wanted to seek revenge from her father who had beaten him. He had said on Holi, his cousin had a quarrel with the girl’s father and uncle. When he intervened, he was beaten up.

Originally, he had planned to kill the father and uncle, but did not succeed. Later, he kidnapped and killed the girl instead. He was booked under Sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A local court has already granted ₹8-lakh relief to the girl’s family under the victim compensationscheme.