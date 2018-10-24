Landlord booked for locking tenant in room for 4 days in Ludhiana

Police have booked a landlord for locking his tenant in a room for four days as he failed to pay Rs 800 rent. Das Singh, a labourer, who was without food and water since October 19, was rescued by the police on Monday evening.

Neighbours say landlord Gurwinder Singh of Samrala threatened them with dire consequences if they tried to help Das.

A case under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against Gurwinder following labour contractor Subhash Kumar’s complaint.

Kumar said Das was not coming to work for the past four days. On Monday, when he went to Das’ rented accommodation at Gobindgarh village, he was shocked to see him locked in the room. “He was crying for help,” said Kumar.

He immediately sounded the police and it was found that the landlord had handed over the keys to another tenant at the labour quarters.

The police took the keys and rescued the labourer. Das told the police that Kumar had sent him to Malad in Mumbai for work three month ago. When he returned to Ludhiana, the landlord asked him to pay Rs 4,500. Sahnewal SHO Gurmeet Singh said a hunt has been launched.

