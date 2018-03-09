Late night ‘race’ between two cars kills biker in Chandigarh

A late night ‘race’ between a Fortuner and Range Rover ended up killing a biker on intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Sector 49, Chandigarh.

The deceased has been identified as Aman, hailing from Punjab’s Kotkapura.

Deceased Aman’s motorcycle, which was dragged approximately 500 metres by the car. (HT Photo )

As per complainant Shailinder of Phase 10 Mohali, who also sustained injuries, said two vehicles were racing on the Sector 48-49 dividing road at about 2 am on Friday.

The Range Rover first hit an Alto car that overturned after hitting an electric pole and then. Range Rover then crossed over to the other side of the road after crossing the median, and hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The biker, got stuck under the car and was dragged about 500 meters, before the Rover hit a tree and overturned.

The driver fled from the spot while Aman was declared brought dead at PGIMER, where he was rushed to in a critical condition. Police are trying to trace the accused involved in the accident. Family of the deceased is expected to arrive in city later in the day.