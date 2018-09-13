Ludhiana-Delhi flight cancellation has passengers harried

Air service on the Delhi-Ludhiana route, offered by Air India to and from Sahnewal airport, remained suspended on Thursday afternoon and evening. More than a 100 passengers were left stranded at New Delhi and Sahnewal airports after the 2.30pm flight from Delhi was cancelled around 4.25pm due to a technical glitch with a tyre of the plane. Normally, this flight lands at Sahnewal at 4pm and the same plane departs for New Delhi at 4.25pm.

Sahnewal airport director Anand Sharma said, “Due to the technical glitch, the flight was cancelled in New Delhi, so the return trip from Ludhiana was also cancelled.”

He added that in such situations, passengers are offered three options. These are, either going to their destination on taxi (the airline pays), reschedule their ticket or take refund for the cancelled flight. “Most passengers opted for refund, with few opting for the rescheduled flight. In Ludhiana, we arranged everything as per the wish of customers,” said Sharma.

Passengers in New Delhi claimed that after the announcement of cancellation, they had to wait for hours to collect their luggage. “Even getting our refund or re-scheduling our ticket took a lot of time,” a passenger told HT over phone.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 21:53 IST