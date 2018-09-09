Ludhiana woman dupes 10 people of ₹30 lakh on pretext of providing government job

The police on Sunday booked a woman impersonating as a college professor for duping at least 10 people of ₹30 lakh on the pretext of getting them government jobs.

The complainant Abhay Kumar Jain (70) of Atal Nagar, an astrologer and a hosiery unit owner, said that accused Shweta Sehgal of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar approached him for help in 2016. He claimed that Shweta claimed that she was a professor at Government College for Women on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Bharat Nagar chowk and told him that she had contacts in college to secure a government job for his grandson Akshay Jain.

Jain told police that the accused took ₹10.2 lakh from him and his friend Gopal Krishan Arora, who also wished to send his son Sunil Kumar Arora in the government sector.

“She took Akshay and Sunil to Ambala Cantt railway station, Panjab University in Chandigarh where they met her accomplices Manoj Arora and Rupinder Kaur. However, she neither secured jobs for the two nor returned the money,” Jain alleged.

The complainant said that when they pressurised her, the accused gave them two cheques, which were however dishonoured by the bank.

A complaint was made to the director general of police (DGP) in June 2017, following which a case was registered.

ASI Nishan Singh, head of case investigation, said a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the woman. He added that during investigation, the police came to know that the accused had duped several persons on the pretext of jobs. The ASI added that the accomplices of the accused were, however, not booked. “They will be booked after investigation,” he said.

Three persons, Jaswant Singh, Baldev Singh and Gurdeep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib alleged that the woman had duped them of ₹13 lakh, the ASI said.

He added that the police learnt that the woman had duped Santam Singh of ₹2.61 lakh, Kulwant Singh of ₹80,000, Gurpreet Singh of ₹1.90 lakh, Kanchan Bala of ₹1.5 lakh and Sukhdeep Singh of ₹61,000.

The ASI added that the police added statements of all victims in the FIR and launched a manhunt for her arrest.

