Maloya rehabilitation scheme: Modi to hand over keys to 4,960 allottees on May 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city on May 18 to hand over keys of flats to allottees under the slum rehabilitation scheme in Maloya.

A total of 4,960 flats have been built under the scheme.

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) chairman Maninder Singh Bains said the work is almost complete.

Earlier, Modi had inaugurated the CHB housing complex in Sector 63 on September 11, 2015.

On September 14, 2013, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had handed over keys to 10 beneficiaries in the 8,500-flat rehabilitation project under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission in Dhanas.

The CHB is constructing nearly 25,000 flats in eight different parts of the city, including Sector 49, Sector 38 (West), Ram Darbar and Mauli Jagran under the rehabilitation project. It has handed over houses to 12,736 of 23,974 slum dwellers identified on the basis of a biometric survey conducted in 2006.