Man, mother-in-law held with 1kg ‘fake heroin’ in Tarn Taran

The Chohla Sahib police of the district claimed to have busted a gang of drug smugglers with the arrest of a man and his mother-in-law here on Sunday. The man was arrested during patrolling at Mohanpura village on Sunday while his mother-in-law was held from Palasaur village after his interrogation. However, his accomplice managed to flee.

The police seized 1.1kg adulterated heroin from his possession. The accused have been identified as Gurjant Singh aka Gaggu of Gate Hakima in Amritsar and his mother-in-law Amar Kaur of Palasaur village while his brother-in-law Sawinder Singh, a resident of Palasaur, is absconding.

Police said, “The accused had been making adulterated heroin by using chemicals and intoxicants.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann, during a press conference, said station house officer (SHO) Sukhraj Singh of the Chohla Sahib police station, along with other police personnel, was patrolling at Mohanpura village. “During patrolling, the team stopped two bike-borne persons, Gurjant and Sawinder, and recovered 275gm heroin from Gurjant while Sawinder managed to flee after throwing a plastic carry bag on the spot. On checking the bag, police recovered 355gm heroin in the bag,” the SSP said.

He said after interrogating Gurjant, police conducted a raid at his mother-in-law’s house at Palasaur and seized one machine used for packing bags for heroin, two electronic scales, 150 plastic bags, 35 intoxicant injections, two boxes of Bournvita , one scissor and two plastic boxes.

Gurjant told the police that they were making adulterated heroin by using chemicals and intoxicants, the SSP said. He said a case under sections 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio at Chohla Sahib police station. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconder.