Man murdered in Kalka: Kin block highway, refuse to claim body

A day after Vikram alias Vicky, 25, of Ghatiwala village in Kalka was gunned down by a rival group in Paploha Majra village, the family of the deceased and local villagers on Friday afternoon blocked the Gandhi Chowk in the area, and demanded immediate arrests of the accused. The market area was completely shut down by the locals following the protest. Earlier on Thursday, the family of the deceased and locals did not relent till late night and had blocked the road with the body of the deceased kept at the spot in his SUV car.

The family of the deceased also gave an ultimatum to the police to arrest the accused by Saturday evening, threatening that they will block the Kalka-Panchkula highway with massive protest if that does not happen.The postmortem of the deceased was conducted at Kalka community health centre on Friday and the autopsy report is awaited, the police said.

Meanwhile, the family members have said they will not claim the body from the health centre till the accused are arrested. “The body is at the mortuary and we will only claim it after the accused are arrested. Cremation will only be done after that,” said Sanjay, a cousin of Vikram.

The situation was tense following the protest after which police teams along with deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rajendar Kumar Meena and assistant commissioner of police (ACP crime) Adarshdeep Singh reached the spot to convince the family to clear the area.

“The family had blocked the road but it was later cleared. We have rounded up a few persons in the case which are being questioned by our teams. Investigation is underway and any more details regarding the persons rounded up cannot be shared at this stage,” the DCP said.

Local leaders meet family, villagers

During the protest, former Kalka MLA from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Pradeep Chaudhary, Haryana state Congress general secretary Manveer Kaur Gill and a few other local leaders visited the spot and met the protesters. Also, former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan and MLA Latika Sharma visited Kalka health centre to meet the family and said he will take up the matter with the senior police officials.

On Thursday, the family members of the deceased had levelled allegations against the Baboo gang and accused local BJP MLA Latika Sharma of protecting the accused in the past. However, MLA Latika Sharma in her statement on Friday said the accused will be arrested soon and that she was taking information from the police about the investigation each minute. She also appealed the locals to maintain peace.