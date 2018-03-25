Manmohan Singh gets nostalgic as he visits alma mater in Amritsar after 70 years

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was overwhelmed with nostalgia as he visited his alma mater, Hindu College, here on Saturday after seven decades to attend the alumni meet.

Dr Singh did Bachelor of Arts (honours) in Economics in 1948 at this college, which was established in 1924. Though he had paid many visits to the holy city since then, he had not visited his alma mater so far. It made him recall memories related to this institution.

Accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, he jostled, exchanged hugs with old friends and remembered the times spent on the campus after a gap of a number of years.

In his speech, Dr Manmohan Singh said he considered 2018 as a special year as it brought him the chance to visit his own college. He shared with the audience his experience as a student at the college. “I was the first student who was given roll of honour,” he said.

He remembered some of his teachers, including Prof Kalia of Economics, who left a lasting impression upon his young mind. He said whatever he is today is only because of the efforts of his teachers at Hindu College. He recalled with fondness the contribution of principal Sant Ram Grover, Prof Mast Ram Jain, Prof Jugal Kishore Trikha who also taught him economics. He considered them his real heroes, for they brought out his hidden potential.

Former students of the college ranging from cricketer Madan Lal, former ambassador SK Lamba, international businessman Ram Parkash Saroj, Arjuna awardee Devinder Ahuja, Dr Avtar Singh, Dr AP Singh, Kamal Dalmia also attended the event.

Principal PK Sharma shared with the audience a brief history of the college and highlighted some of the major achievers from the college. Ashok Sethi, president of the college alumni association, thanked Dr Manmohan Singh for being part of the function.

The principal said Kedar Sharma, noted director and poet, Sudarshan Bhaskar and Padma Bhushan and Padam Shri awardee BN Goswamy have been students of this historic college.

Businessman Saroj, who had already donated Rs 1 lakh to the alumni fund and, also assured another Rs 25 lakh for the construction of an open-air auditorium in the memory of his wife.

The students, who had made their mark in academics, were honoured as they were conferred their degrees on the occasion. All the guests and alumni were also duly honoured by the former PM.

Dr Jaspal Singh, vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, was the guest of honour at the function. Besides Congress MLA OP Soni, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, deputy commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, commissioner of police SS Srivastava were also present on the occasion.