Maur blasts: HC disposes of PIL seeking CBI probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking a probe by the the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigating Agency (NIA) into the 2017 Maur blasts.

Seven persons were killed in the blasts that took place on January 31 last year, days ahead of the February 4 assembly elections in Punjab.

The high court bench of justice Krishna Murari and justice Arun Palli disposed of the public interest litigation (PIL) after a sealed cover report submitted by the special investigation team (SIT), headed by deputy inspector general (DIG) Ranbir Singh Khatra, which is probing the case.

The court asked the SIT to expedite the probe and gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the court, if he remains dissatisfied with the probe.

The petition was filed by Gurjeet Singh Patran, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to NIA or or CBI, alleging failure of police as names of some Dera Sacha Sauda followers cropped up in the probe.

