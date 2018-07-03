MBBS admissions: HC puts UT administration, GMCH on notice

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday allowed Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, to continue with its counselling for the MBBS course, but made it clear that admissions, if any, under the scheduled caste (SC) category will be subject to the outcome of a petition filed by an SC candidate.

The high court (HC) division bench of justices Mahesh Grover and Mahabir Singh Sindhu also put the Chandigarh administration, GMCH and 18 MBBS course aspirants, who have applied under the SC category on notice for July 4.

The notice was issued in a petition challenging the criterion fixed by the GMCH for these admissions.

The GMCH had notified that for 77 UT pool seats, the candidates should have passed Class 12 as a regular student of an educational institute recognised by the Chandigarh administration and situated in the city.

There are 100 MBBS seats in the college out of which 15 are under the all-India quota,

two under the central pool and six for non-resident Indian (NRI) candidates. Of the 77 UT pool seats (under the 85% quota), 63 are for general candidates, 12 for SCs and two for those with disabilities. The first counselling was held on Monday.

BONE OF CONTENTION

The petitioner, Sabhya Kamal, who completed her Class 10 from a local school and is a city resident too, wants GMCH to be directed to formulate a “proper criteria” so that genuine residents can get admission under the 85% quota.

“The objective of providing 85% reservation for bona fide residents of state is to ensure that the residents of that particular state are able to get admission within their own state. However, in Chandigarh those doing only Class 12 from city schools are being considered as residents,” she said, adding that the institute’s prospectus does not put any other condition, which eventually gives preference to those residing in Chandigarh.

The petitioner wants the administration to put more conditions like adjoining states. Punjab has made it mandatory for the candidates to have studied both Classes 11 and 12 from an institute within the state.

The court was told that in the SC category, under which she has applied, many candidates do not belong to Chandigarh.

Her counsel Abhinav Gupta had argued that the nature of inclusion of a caste and tribe in the scheduled list would depend on the nature of disadvantage and social hardships suffered by that particular caste and tribe in that particular state. Hence, SCs from other states can’t claim

reservation in a different state unless notified by that particular state.

The court was told that only 940 candidates qualified in the exam mentioned Chandigarh as their state. However, for admissions to GMCH, more than 1,000 candidates have applied claiming reservation against the state quota.