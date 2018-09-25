‘Mentally upset’ woman pushes son into Bhakhra canal in Patiala

A mentally unstable woman allegedly pushed her 10-year-old son into the Bhakra canal from a bridge on Patiala-Nabha road on Tuesday. he was rescued by the divers present on the spot.

Divers’ club president Shankar Bhardwaj said that they saw a boy struggling for life in a strong current of water. Following this, two club members jumped into the canal and fished him out to safety.

Model Town police station in-charge Gurdeep Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said “The woman belongs to Kakrala village of district. She is said to be mentally retarded and undergoing treatment at a private neurology hospital here.”

“Her family members produced her medical reports,” he added. The incident took place at around 12.30pm. “We have handed over the child to his family and directed them to take the woman to a mental asylum for further treatment,” police said.

