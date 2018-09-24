Migrant held for stoning three men to death, stealing their money for drugs in Amritsar

Police claim to have solved three murders with the arrest of a Bihar man, Sonu aka Vicky, 28, putting up in Amritsar for the past five years.

Vicky is accused of stoning three people to death to fund his drug addiction.

He used to search the bodies of those he killed for money and other valuables and purchased drugs, police claim.

Vicky was carrying 1,050 intoxicating pills when arrested during police patrolling near the Gian Ashram School on the Tarn Taran road, on Sunday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City1) Jagjit Singh Walia said even before his arrest, Vicky was one of 250 people they had rounded up recently for cases where two bodies had been found abandoned in the city.

“Both the bodies had the same injury marks and we had registered two separate cases under section 302 (punishment for murder) against unidentified men. We had rounded up 250 people. Sonu was one of them,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Jagmohan Singh told a press conference, “A team led by C-Division station house officer Ravi Sher Singh arrested him during patrolling while he was carrying intoxicating pills. After his arrest, we came to know that he was already booked under attempt to murder charges at the C-Division police station for grievously injuring one of his friends, Ashvini Kumar of Gurdaspur, with a stone.”

He added that during interrogation, he confessed to have hit Kumar with stones during the intervening night of September 15 and 16.

“He has confessed to have stolen Rs 200 from Sonu’s pocket to buy drugs,” the DCP said, adding that the accused had also confessed to killing a 32-year-old unidentified man and a beggar to steal money.

The beggar’s body was found near the Gian Ashram School while the unidentified man’s body was recovered outside Durgiana Temple’s cremation ground.

The DCP added, “The accused also confessed to having killed Kamal Kishore, 60, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, in Amritsar by hitting him with a stone on October 16, 2017.”

The police have booked the accused in a fresh case under sections 21-22-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the C-Division police station.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 10:21 IST