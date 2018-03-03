Modi praises Punjab CM Amarinder as ‘independent soldier’, leaves him fuming

Amid the euphoria of poll results in the three north-eastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s compliment for Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has put both him (Captain) and the Congress at unease.

Delivering a victory speech on Saturday, Modi mocked the Congress saying its chief ministers are becoming rare. But he heaped praise on Amarinder saying, “Neither he nor they (Congress) consider each other their own. He is a ‘swatantra fauji’ (independent soldier).” He also tweeted it later.

As the Congress saw red, Amarinder was quick to dismiss Modi’s remarks as part of “BJP’s futile attempts to create a wedge between him and the Congress high command through frivolous and unsubstantiated statements ahead of the 201/.9 Lok Sabha elections”.

Questioning the source of Modi’s information, Amarinder quipped, “I don’t remember complaining to him against the Congress high command. Did the high command go and complain to him against me? Neither he nor the Congress high command needed the PM’s advice on how to manage their internal relations.” He said the PM’s “jumlebaazi” would not have any impact on either the Congress leadership, workers or the citizens of the country.

“Contrary to what Mr Modi would like to believe, the Congress was not a fly-by-night party which he could simply wish away,” he said, declaring his party’s complete readiness, under the leadership of its president Rahul Gandhi, to take on the BJP in the parliamentary elections next year.

But the Modi-Captain bonhomie has been worrying the Congress since Amarinder took over in March last year. He softened his stand towards the Centre by welcoming talks on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue. In November 2016, Amarinder had resigned as a Lok Sabha MP after the Supreme Court gave a verdict supporting Haryana. In run-up to elections, Amarinder had announced that Punjab will not share its waters with Haryana at any cost.

Modi’s own allies, Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal was quick to hit out at the CM with former CM Parkash Singh Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Badal questioning Amarinder’s stand to put “waters of Punjab on the negotiating table”.

At a time the Congress central leadership was opposing the goods and services tax (GST), Amarinder was all for the GST. He called it a progressive tax that will highly benefit Punjab. In May, Amarinder hailed Major Leetul Gogoi’s action of using a Kashmiri man as a human shield against stone pelters and the army’s decision to honour him.

While cash-starved Punjab needs the centre to bail it out, many in the Congress also attribute the warmth in ties to ongoing investigation into allegations of Swiss bank accounts against Amarinder and his family.