Moga parcel bomb accused held from Odisha; wanted to kill nephew in Sangrur

A week after a parcel bomb meant to be delivered to Bhupesh Rajyana, 34, of Sangrur exploded at a courier shop in Chamber Road, Moga, on September 26, police arrested the main accused, Rajvir Rajyana, 51, from Odisha on October 2 (Wednesday). The parcel, containing a battery explosive and sharp nails, had exploded at Sood Courier Service, injuring the owner, Vikas Sood, 50, and a customer, Rakesh Tayal.

Ferozepur zone inspector general, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, said, “The accused, Rajvir planned to kill his nephew, Bhupesh, due to a property dispute in the family in Sangrur. The Rajyana family is into the business of auto spare parts.”

He added that the accused had been brought to Moga on a five-day transit remand by DSP (investigation) Harinder Singh, who had led a team to carry out the arrests.

“The accused has a background of photography in cinema and has extensive knowledge of chemicals. Using this, he built the parcel bomb at Modern Lodge, Jalandhar. We have also recovered the polythene containing the chemical used in the parcel bomb from the lodge,” the IG added.

A senior official privy to investigation, said, “This was an instance of the rarest of the rare cases when an accused tried to take revenge using a bomb. Usually, contract killers are hired.”

CCTV footage helped track accused

DIG and former Moga SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor said the terror angle to the case was ruled out as the delivery address on the parcel did exist.

“When we investigated at the delivery address in Sangrur, we were informed about the dispute within the Rajyana family. We checked the CCTV footage and culled out photos of some suspects and showed it to the family on September 28,” the DIG said, adding that of these, the family identified Rajvir and the police got his mobile number and address of Odisha.

Rajbir had arrived in Sangrur a few days before he hatched the plan. He went back angry after a quarrel with the intended victim, Bhupesh. On the way, he decided to take revenge and built a parcel bomb in Jalandhar.

On the day of the blast, he first went to the Moga post office, where routine questions about the parcel spooked him and he decided to use courier to send the consignment.

According to the police, he went to Sood Courier Service, just 50m away from the post office. “When asked for his details, he dumped the parcel at the shop and went back to Jalandhar, from where he left for Rourkela via train,” a police sourtce added.

The blast had led to panic in the area and a three-member team of the National Security Guard (NSG) had also arrived in Moga on September 27 to investigate the low-intensity blast. Rajvir has been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to amount of ₹50), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and section 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substances Act at City South police station, Moga.

