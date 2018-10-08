Mohali college professor hangs self, husband in dock

A 31-year-old woman assistant professor of a Mohali college committed suicide at her rented accommodation in Phase 3 on Monday.

Victim Preeti’s body kept hanging from the ceiling fan for nearly three hours till her maternal family arrived there from Samana in Patiala district.

Meanwhile, her husband, Kapil Sharma, who is working with a pharmaceutical company and was the first to spot her body, has been detained on the complaint of Preeti’s family.

Police said Preeti taught English at Khalsa College, Phase 3A, and had taken two-day leave. Kapil told police that Preeti did not respond to his knocks when he returned home around 1:30pm. He along with the landlord broke open the door and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, Preeti’s father, Gokul Chand, told police that she married Kapil in April this year. It was her second marriage after divorce and she had come in contact with Kapil on Facebook.

Gokul alleged Kapil had been harassing her for the past three months and even assaulted her. He alleged Kapil beat her up on Sunday, following which she had sent a message to her aunt. He alleged Kapil was forcing Preeti to quit her job and move to his native place Rampura Phul in Bathinda.

“The family members had asked us not to remove the body till they arrive. So we had to wait for them,” said Rajiv Kumar, station house officer, Mataur.

Even as police found no suicide note, they have initiated criminal proceedings against Kapil on Gokul’s complaint.

“We will be registering a case against the husband under appropriate sections after recording statements,” said the SHO.

