Morni gangrape: HC disposes of plea after Haryana says all accused identified

The Punjab and Haryana high court has disposed of a suo motu petition initiated in July after a Chandigarh woman had alleged that she was gangraped at a Morni guest house. Expressing satisfaction over the probe, the high court bench of justice Krishna Murari and justice Arun Palli disposed of the petition, seeking another status report within the next four weeks.

The move came after the Haryana police told the court that names of a total of 12 accused, including her husband, had cropped up in the investigation, out of which 11 persons had been arrested and chargesheeted as well, while one person is still at large.

The victim, on July 19 this year, had alleged that she was raped for four days by 8-10 person including two cops in Lovely Guest House in Kaimbwala village of Morni, from July 15 to July 18. No cop was found involved in the crime during investigations.

The incident had hit national headlines as Panchkula police initially failed to take note of victim’s complaint. The case was initially registered by Chandigarh police and later transferred to Panchkula. A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Saraswati was suspended over turning away the victim. Morni police post in-charge ASI Mange Ram, area security agent Pradeep Kumar were also suspended. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, women) Mamta Sodha and station house officer (SHO), women police, Rajesh Kumari, were also transferred.

What court was told

Haryana additional advocate general Deepak Sabharwal told the court that the police had completed their investigation and only 12 persons have been found to be involved in the case, including her husband, who has also been booked for human trafficking. Though forensic report is awaited, doctors who conducted the initial medical examination, have not ruled out rape, Sabharwal told the court.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 10:57 IST