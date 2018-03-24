Ludhiana: Mother of two raped by relative five days after her husband’s death

The police on Friday arrested a labourer for allegedly raping his aunt in Ludhiana. The 27-year-old rape survivor had five days ago lost her husband to tuberculosis and was on her way to their native village in Bihar to attend his funeral, police said.

The accused, nephew of her husband, on Thursday evening met her at the Ludhiana railway station when she was about to board a train and told her that he would accompany her to Bihar the next morning, police added.

Police said he then took her to a room in Giaspura, around 8 kms from Ludhiana, and asked her to wait till he returned.

The woman in her complaint alleged that accused returned to the room in an inebriated state after few hours and raped her. She said he also threatened her to keep mum.

Daba station house officer (SHO) inspector Gurbinder Singh said the accused, who is also married, was arrested from his rented accommodation under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) soon after the woman lodged her complaint.

Lost hubby to TB

The woman said she got married seven years ago and has two children. Her husband, who was also a labourer, had been suffering from tuberculosis for a long time. His condition kept on deteriorating due to lack of money to fund his treatment.

His relatives had few days ago taken him to their native village in Bihar to perform a ceremony in an attempt to improve his health. He, however, could not survive.