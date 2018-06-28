Of 14,603 students, only 40 apply for changes in online provision merit list

Of the 14,603 students, whose name was featured in the online provisional common merit list released by the UT education department on their website, only 40 applied for changes in the forms filled by them on Wednesday.

Giving details, district education officer, Chandigarh, said, “In a first for the UT education department, the online system of form filling has been fairly successful. The number of grievances has come down.”

COUNSELLING SCHEDULE FIRST COUNSELLING

Display of school and stream allotment list: June 30

Dates for depositing fee: July 2 to 3

Classes to begin: July 4

SECOND COUNSELLING

Second round of counselling: July 16 to 17

Display of school and stream allotment list: July 23

Dates for depositing fee: July 24 to 25

THIRD COUNSELLING

Third round of counselling: August 13 to 14

Display of school and stream allotment list: August 23

Dates for depositing fee: August 24 to 25

The provisional common merit list is a tentative merit list, which contains the details of students such as their names, form numbers and marks. The list, which was released on Tuesday, contained details of students who had applied for Class 11 admissions at 40 government schools in Chandigarh.

Students were asked to apply for changes in their particulars, if any, on Wednesday. The department had allocated two schools — Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, and Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, for the purpose.

An official on duty, requesting anonymity, said, “Only a few students approached us for minor changes such as change in category or spellings of their names.”