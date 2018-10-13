Old-timers share its revival story as Panjab University turns 135

Panjab University will turn 135-year-old on Sunday. Established on October 14, 1882 in Lahore (now Pakistan), PU was relocated to Punjab in India after partition in 1947.

Over the years, PU has changed in terms of infrastructure, academics and culture.

Sharing its revival story, former PU vice-chancellor RP Bambah, 92, who joined the university as a faculty member in 1958, said, “Back then, the university only had the department of chemical engineering. With time, other departments which were set up at different places started shifting to Chandigarh. Following it, new buildings were constructed.”

“In 1958, there were only three cars on campus. In 1960s, I brought a second-hand Fiat car which I used to drive to PU.”

“PU had 30 teachers in 1958. Back then, renowned writers Mulk Raj Anand and Balwant Gargi taught the students on campus. Famous painter MF Hussain was a regular visitor.”

Moving ahead, a majority of boy students enrolled in the courses in the 1970s. The scenario is completely the opposite at present as PU has more girl students.

The first president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) Naginder Singh, who was elected in 1973, shared, “The number of girl students was only 20% in the 1970s.”

Talking about the environment on campus, he shared, “Most of the students had scooters. If anyone brought his father’s car, he could not bring it the next day because ‘petrol kaun puaawe (who could afford the petrol)?”

“I used to ride a scooter. My friends used to ask for the key all the time.”

About the campus environment, he said, “I never used to lock my hostel room. No theft took place. The environment was friendly. We used to take care of each other and the student council used to help the students who could not afford to pay the fee.”

Former vice-chancellor Arun K Grover started with the tradition of celebrating the foundation day of the university. This year, the university will celebrate its 7th foundation day with a lecture on ‘Role of Universities in Rediscovering the Legacy of Gandhi’, which will be delivered by professor N Radhakrishnan, chairperson of Gandhi Peace Mission.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 12:55 IST