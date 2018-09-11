On suicide prevention day, Class-9 girl hangs self in Mohali

A 14-year-old girl, a student of Class 9 at Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Chandigarh, was found hanging in the bathroom of her house in Phase 11 Mohali on Monday.

The school will remain closed on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the victim.

Victim’s grandfather was the first one to find her hanging from the grills of ventilator in the washroom. The family took her to GMCH-32, where she was declared brought dead and police was informed.

No suicide note was found from the house of the victim.

As per the police, parents of the victim told them that she was upset with her academic performance. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramandeep Singh said, “As per the family, she was under study-related stress since she was scoring low marks. We have initiated inquest proceedings.”

The school administration released a statement, saying, “The school has counsellors to deal with children, and teachers are also well versed how to deal with the students. She was average in studies and there were no indications that she was facing any kind of difficulty.”

School principal Parveena John Singh said, “We came to know about the suicide in the afternoon and we sent a team of staff members to convey our condolences to the bereaved family.”

The parents of the victim are reportedly among those who had moved court against high fee in schools. But the school administration said that litigations were there but it has nothing to do with this case.

The police said victim’s grandfather went for using the washroom at around 3.30am and found the door closed from inside. He knocked repeatedly, but there was no response from inside. He then informed others in the house and they broke open the door. The family took the victim to GMCH-32.

Victim’s sister also studies in the same school in Class 2.

Phase 11 SHO Gurpreet Singh Bains said, “So far nothing suspicious has come out, but investigation is on.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 12:24 IST