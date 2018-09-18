Online donation platform launched for Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday launched advanced and easy online donation system at Golden Temple with the help a private bank.

The SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal inaugurated the system in the presence of senior officials of the shrine. He said the new system which is available on the official website of the apex gurdwara body, will facilitate the donators to get the receipt with immediate effect.

Longowal said HDFC bank is giving its services for the facility and it has made a special software of the online donation free of cost. He said every kind of cards are acceptable for this system and netbanking can also be used for same.

During the inauguration, Longowal was accompanied by senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, executive member Ravinder Singh Chak, personal assistant to president Jagjit Singh Jaggi and Satinder Singh additional secretary.

