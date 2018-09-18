Panchayat polls: 11 lakh voters to seal the deal in Ludhiana district

As many as 11,60,751 voters will decide the fate of 68 candidates contesting for zila parishad and 533 for panchayat samiti posts in the district on Wednesday.

Out of these voters, 6,19,188 are men and 5,41,563 are women. Besides, 16 transgenders will also exercise their right to vote in these elections.

For smooth conduct of the polls, 5,742 policemen have been deployed on 1,542 polling booths across the district. The authorities have declared 58 polling booths as hyper sensitive and 270 booths as sensitive. Besides the police force, 10,300 employees of government departments have also been deployed for polling staff duty for the elections.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Pardeep Kumar Agrawal has urged all the voters to exercise their right to vote without any fear and in a fair manner.

He further said that out of areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana, 13 are hyper sensitive and 128 sensitive for which, 3,159 polling staff has been deputed. In Jagraon, 24 booths are hyper sensitive and 66 sensitive for which, 1,571 employees have been deputed. In Khanna, 21 booths are hyper sensitive and 76 are sensitive for which, 1,012 manpower has been deputed, he said.

TOUGH TIME FOR TIPPLERS

According to the directions of the DC, September 19 and 22 would be observed as dry days, hence, no hotel, restaurant or club would be allowed to serve liquor on its premises. The DC further said that no person can store liquor on these days as well.

Meanwhile, a public holiday has also been announced by the Punjab government in all government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions on September 19 in view of the elections.

DEPOSIT FIREARMS AT POLICE STATIONS

Agrawal said that 1,200 polling staff has been deployed for the counting duty. He added that carrying any kinds of weapons is banned in the district and all weapons have to be deposited to the nearest police stations immediately by the holders. The orders were issued on September 17 and would remain in force till September 23.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 20:32 IST