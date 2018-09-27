Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar shrugs off the RSS tag

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, interacting with the media on Wednesday for the first time since taking charge on July 23, shrugged off the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) tag, claiming that his only focus is to make the varsity No. 1 in the country.

Kumar is the first V-C who has neither been a student or teacher at PU. Student bodies have been attributing his selection to the post to his closeness to the RSS, parent body of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Highlighting his plans for the varsity’s progress, Kumar said he is planning to increase the amount of funding to the faculty for research. “We have excellent research being done; problem lies with showing our achievements to the world,” he said.

The V-C said he has asked all department chairpersons to submit proposals on what they want to achieve in the field of research in the next five years. He said he raised the issue of scientific equipment with the Union ministers. “The sophisticated analytical instrumentation facility laboratory is now open from 8am to 11pm. We will try to keep it open round the clock for researchers.”

On hostel timings

On the issue of hostels remaining open 24x7, Kumar said he has formed a committee to look into the matter.

On another row — Surgical Strike Day — he said the varsity received the University Grants Commission circular and will be celebrating the day on September 29. “We are taking everyone along.”

“Any student can come to meet me,” said Kumar. “We are making sure that their problems are solved timely.”

The V-C said he is already holding meetings with students every week.

On traffic woes

“We have prepared a monitoring committee on traffic management. We are working on how we can create a vehicle-free campus effectively,” said the V-C. The e-rickshaw tender of the varsity is also being revisited to follow the UT guidelines, he said.

Kumar said the varsity has submitted drawings for a new girls’ hostel to the UT administration. PU is also planning extensions in boys’ hostel No. 9 and girls’ hostel No. 5 at an expanse of ₹3 crore each, he said.

On the employees’ housing, the V-C said the condition of A- and B-block houses is not well. “We have prepared an estimate of around ₹50 crore to repair them in a phased manner.”

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 10:33 IST