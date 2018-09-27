Patiala man booked for concealing HIV+ status

Police on Thursday booked a Patiala man and his family members for demanding dowry from his wife and concealing from her that he is HIV positive. The 22-year-old woman, resident of Fatesh Singh Nagar at Daba road, came to know about man’s disease only few days ago and lodged a case.

The woman was married to the accused in January 2018. Soon after her marriage, the husband and in-laws started harassing her to bring dowry despite the fact that her parents had gifted all necessary things and furniture during the wedding.

She also said that she recently came to know that her husband is HIV positive. Her husband and in-laws had concealed his illness from her. When she raised objection, her husband and in-laws started threatening her to remain silent. She shared the information with her parents and when they came to talk to the accused, they threatened them as well.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said they have asked the accused to produce his medical report. Police have lodged a case against the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498-A (dowry harassment) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police will arrest the accused soon

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 22:46 IST