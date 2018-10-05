PGIMER to go ahead with token system and kiosks

tanbir.dhaliwal@htlive.com

Overruling a committee’s report on queue management in the New OPD, the director Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to go ahead with implementation of token system and setting up of kiosks. The move, director believes, will streamline the system and help patients.

“We should not move backward but will go ahead with it (token system). The system, which is already been implemented in a few departments, will now be expanded to the entire hospital,” said PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram.

He said, “We have the right to disagree for the right things. We are positive in our approach, as we want to help thousands of patients who visit the New OPD daily.”

The director said that in the first phase, token system will be implemented and in the second phase kiosks will be set up. The work, he said, will begin in another two-three months.

What is token system and how will it help patients

Every patient will be given a token with a number written on it during registration. The number will be displayed on display screens placed outside doctors’ rooms. It will help a person in knowing about his estimated waiting time.

Currently, hundreds of people keep on waiting the entire day for their turn. They keep asking the security guards about their turn, knock at doctor’s door and at times end up embroiled in verbal duels.

The token system is already there at the dermatology, gastroenterology and blood transfusion department. The committee found the work “satisfactory.”

However, when it comes to expanding it to the entire hospital, the committee suggested, “Different departments have different requirement and hence, it is difficult to formulate a uniform policy of room distribution.”

There has already been enough delay in implementing the system. It was in June that the Standing Finance Committee of PGIMER had approved ₹3.2 crore for the queue management project at the New OPD.

Setting up kiosks

“To make registration process easier for patients, several kiosks will be placed in the building and there will be a staffer available. Instead of reaching PGIMER early morning and standing in queues for hours, people can come and get registration cards made at different kiosks,” said director.

However, the committee in its report had said that kiosks may not be appropriate at the present moment as majority of patients attending medical OPD are illiterate and it may not be feasible to cater to 5,000 people with 3-4 kiosks and it may add to confusion.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 13:05 IST