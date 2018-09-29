Amritsar law student rape: Look out notice for Punjab Police AIG

Police on Saturday issued look out circulars (LOC) for additional inspector general (AIG-crime) Randhir Singh Uppal, who was booked by the cantonment police in Amritsar on Friday, for allegedly raping and intimidating a 28-year-old law student.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city2) Lakhbir Singh said, “Uppal is at large and we have an apprehension that he might flee the country to evade his arrest.”

“We got his passport number from Amritsar passport office and the LOC has been issued,” he said.

LOC mandates the authorities at airports and ports to detain an accused.

The AIG was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 376 D (rape by one or more persons), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), 498 (enticing a married woman with criminal intent) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act and also relevant Section of the Information Technology Act-2000 on victim’s complaint.

The victim is married and has a 6-year-old boy.

She had lodged a complaint with the cantonment police on September 17 and also filed a complaint through police helpline ‘181’ the next day.

Commissioner of police (CP) SS Srivasava had forwarded the complaint to the office of Punjab DGP. A probe was marked to inspector general (IG-crime and women) Vibhu Raj, who after investigation recommended that a case be registered against Uppal.

“The victim has not approached us yet to get the statement recorded. A medical examination of the victim will be conducted for which a special investigation team (SIT) led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP-headquarters) Richa Agnihotri has been constituted,” the ADCP said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 14:18 IST