Punjab police AIG booked for raping law student in Amritsar

Punjab police additional inspector general (AIG crime) Randhir Singh Uppal was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a law student from Hoshiarpur in Amritsar.

ADCP Lakhbir Singh said a case under Section 376, 376-d, 354, 354-c of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the police official on the victim’s complaint.

The complaint was received on September 17 and the police had marked a probe to inspector general (IG crime and women) Vibhu Raj to look into the allegations of harassment levelled by the victim against Uppal.

The victim had lodged a complaint with the cantonment police and also filed a complaint with the police helpline 181 the next day.

A student at a local law college, the victim alleged that Uppal, posted in Chandigarh, was harassing her and making sexual advances for past four months. She alleged that the police are not entertaining her repeated pleas.

She has also accused him of intimidation.

The AIG, however, refuted the allegations. He claimed that the victim’s mother was known to him and her family requested him to keep a watch on her as she had fallen in bad company.

The victim had a number of audio recordings of the conversation and Whatsapp chat with the AIG in which she is urging him not to harass her.

She had also made these recordings and chats viral on social media to press her demand.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 17:38 IST