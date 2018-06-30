Poor results in Class 10 Boards: 4 teachers suspended, show-cause notice to 56 others soon

Taking strict action, perhaps the first of its kind, against the poor results of government schools in the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) boards, the education department has suspended four subject teachers. About 56 others will also be served show-cause notices.

“We have suspended four teachers who have shown pass percentage of less than 15%. However, we will be reviewing the order regarding two teachers working on contractual basis,” Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director, school education (DSE), Chandigarh, said.

Of those suspended, two social science teachers are from Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 38 West, and two others, both teaching mathematics, from Government Model High School,Sector 25, and GMSSS, Khuda Ali Sher.

Two teachers are also working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) on contract.

The DSE also confirmed that the department has identified 56 teachers who have produced results below 33% and will be served a show-cause notice.

The department has already served show-cause notices to heads of 28 high schools in the city.

Reacting to the development, Arvind Rana, president, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers Welfare Association said, “SSA teachers can’t be suspended under Punjab Civil Service rules. Also, such decisions will create more conflict between the department and the teachers. We all want welfare of education. The department must reach out to the teachers’ associations, address their grievances and chalk out a strategy for the next session.”

Criticising the government’s decision, Swarn Singh Kamboj, president of the Government Teachers’ Union, Chandigarh, called for suspension of those officials who had not monitored the teachers. “All stakeholders must take responsibility for the poor results, why only teachers?” he asked.

The Government Teachers’ Union will be meeting UT adviser Parimal Rai to discuss the matter on Monday.

The Class 10 pass percentage plummeted to48.51% this year from last year’s 94.7%.

Blaming them for the dismal result, the department also cancelled teachers’ leaves, and recalling those already on leave to take remedial classes for students who had scored less than 70% in a subject.

The education secretary has also issued guidelines to teachers and principals to improve the academic performance of students. These include directing teachers to adopt effective teaching techniques to achieve 100% result and to ensure that maximum students achieve 80% in board exams. School principals have been asked to ensure that no student has less than 75% attendance.