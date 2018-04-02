Private colleges charge double the govt fee for MD seat in Bathinda

Two days before the start of centralised counselling to fill 420-odd PG medical seats in seven medical colleges of the state, Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College (SGRDMC), Amritsar, and Adesh University, Bathinda, have announced a fee structure that is at least twice the fee that the government has fixed for the course.

The SGRDMC offers 79 seats and will charge Rs 36 lakh (including 15% of total tuition fees as registration) for MD/MS (clinical) course.

The government has fixed Rs 19 lakh as fee for MD/MS clinical course in private college. On Saturday, Adesh University, Bathinda, had announced that it will charge Rs 49 lakh for the same course. It offers 30 seats.

The varsity has also said that original certificates deposited by the students at the time of joining the course will be retained till the completion of the course. This is a violation of rules framed by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Punjab. “If a candidate insists on taking original certificates for a period, he will be required to pay the tuition fee for the remaining duration of the entire course in advance,” an official from the university added.

He added that the step is meant to safeguard the institute from financial loss on the account of such a student’s seat remaining vacant for the remaining course.

Govt yet to set up mechanism on fee: SGRDMC principal

Justifying its fee, SGRDMC principal MS Uppal said, “We provide the best facilities and our expenses are also more. Thus, we have to charge more.” He added, “As for the state government, back in 2006, it was decided to set up a committee that will evaluate private colleges and fix fee as per facilities provided. No such mechanism has been put in place.”

A senior functionary with the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), the varsity that will conduct the counselling process, said, “This issue of colleges charging higher fee must be resolved on priority.” Health minister Brahm Mohindra said he will look into the matter.