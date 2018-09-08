Property tax: Punjab and Haryana high court buildings get Rs 1.22 crore notices

The Punjab and Haryana high court is among 240 government buildings that have been served notices for recovery of property tax arrears worth Rs 87 crore this year.

The high court (HC) has been slapped with two notices for different buildings — one is for the recovery of Rs 75 lakh while the other is for Rs 47 lakh.

“The maintenance of these buildings is under the Chandigarh administration, which is liable to pay the tax to the corporation,” said a senior officer, privy to the development.

The notices are part of the municipal corporation (MC)’s ongoing exercise to recover tax pending for long. Property tax on commercial and institutional buildings, whether government or private, was introduced in 2004 but it is the first time the MC is conducting such a massive exercise to recover the arrears. The financial crunch and streamlining of tax records are said to be the major reasons for the ongoing drive.

According to figures received from the MC tax branch, there are 1,141 government buildings that are liable to pay property tax. Of these, 240 buildings have already been put on notice while the remaining cases are under process.

While Punjab, Haryana and central governments own buildings in Chandigarh, majority of them belong to the Chandigarh administration, whose property tax payment to the MC is not regular. In response to these notices, The MC has received counter claims worth of ₹5.14 crore.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 11:23 IST