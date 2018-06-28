PU elections: Assault accused is SOI’s face for student polls

Students Organisation of India (SOI) has announced its presidential candidate for the upcoming election of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), selecting Iqbalpreet Prince who was booked in a thrashing casein March 2017, on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the candidate has been announced before the counselling process for admission at Panjab University.

Prince, a student of Centre for Human Rights and Duties, was the president of GGDSD College, Sector 32, in 2016-17 academic session.

In March 2017, he was booked for allegedly thrashing a student with hockey stick. Rashim Chawla, the victim in the case, said, “The police have said that the charge sheet will be framed in 15 days.” He added adding that Prince had been involved in many such cases.

SOI spokesperson Vicky Middukhera said, “No arrests were made in the case. The charges have not been framed. If charges are not framed, a student can run for election.”

When contacted, dean student welfare Emanual Nahar, who seemed uncertain about the rules for the PUCSC election, said, “Until charges are framed, there is a possibility for a student to run for election.

FIRs can be quashed later in many cases. As per the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, a candidate should not have a criminal record.”

A candidate shall not have a previous criminal record, that is to say he should not have been tried or convicted of any criminal offence or misdemeanor. The candidate shall also not have been subject to any disciplinary action by the varsity authorities, read the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

SOI is the student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal. In 2015, the student wing won the elections for the first and last time , in an alliance with Himachal Students Union (HIMSU), Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU), Youth Organisation of India (YOI), National Students Organisation (NSO) and Youth Welfare Association (YUWA). Jasmeen Kang, a research scholar from the department of Physics, was elected as the president.

The party leaders Simranjit Dhillon, Vicky Middukhera, Rashpal Hakuwala, Jasmeen Kang and Gurpal Kang also announced the president and chairman of SOI for PU campus. Mehnazpreet Chahal from University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and Chetan Chaudhary from University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) have been selected as the president and chairman, respectively.

Middukhera said, “This is the first time that a party announced their candidate even before the beginning of the session. It shows the unity of our party on the name of the presidential candidate.”