Punjab budget session from Mar 20; budget likely on Mar 24

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday decided to summon the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha from March 20 to March 28 while the state budget for 2018-19 is likely to be presented in the House on March 24.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Punjab cabinet chaired by chief minister Amarinder Singh here today, an official release said.

With the cabinet decision, the Punjab governor has been authorised to convene the 4th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

The budget session will commence with the governor address at 11 am on March 20, followed by obituary references.

The first day will have two sessions. The motion of thanks on the governor’s address will be moved on March 21 and would be followed by discussions on it. The discussions will continue the next day too.

The spokesperson further said that there would be no session on March 23 on account of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s Martyrdom Day.

The reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2016-17 (civil, commercial), financial accounts of the Punjab government for the year 2016-17 and appropriation accounts for the year 2016-17 are expected to be laid on the table of the House on March 24.

Presentation of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2017-18, Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for the year 2017-18, as well as presentation of Budget estimates for the year 2018-19, are also likely to take place on March 24.

General discussion on the Budget estimates will begin on March 26, to be continued the next day.

The discussion and voting on demands regarding Budget estimates for the year 2018-19, Appropriation Bill in respect of Budget estimates for the year 2018-19, and Legislative business would be transacted on March 28, 2018, after which the House would be adjourned sine-die.