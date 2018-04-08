Punjab CM announces Rs 25 lakh for Sikh Regiment centre

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a special grant of Rs 25 lakh for the development and upgrade of the Sikh Regiment centre at the Chandimandir cantonment in Panchkula.

The CM made the announcement during the ‘Baisakhi Lunch 2018’, hosted by the Sikh Regiment at the Khetarpal Officers’ Institute (KOI) in the military station.

Recalling his association with the Indian Army, Amarinder reiterated his personal commitment to the welfare of the serving and retired soldiers, and said the grant would help in the development and upgrade of sports infrastructure and other facilities at the centre. He also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to extend all possible assistance to the defence personnel and their families.

The CM lauded the role of the ex-servicemen in his government’s flagship ‘Guardians of Governance’ (GoG) programme, and ensured that the benefits of official schemes will reach the poor and the needy. Amarinder, who has authored a book on the famous Saragarhi Battle, presented a relic each, from the Saragarhi Fort, to the Sikh Regiment Centre and to the 4 Sikh Regiment (formerly the 36 Sikh Regiment), who had fought the historic battle.

Earlier, welcoming the CM, Colonel of the Sikh Regiment Lt. Gen SK Jha thanked him for his personal efforts in ensuring a second career for junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks (ORs) after their superannuation from the defence services.

He also lauded Amarinder’s tremendous regimental spirit, and acknowledged his concern for the overall well-being of soldiers. Prominent among those present on the occasion were Lt Gen SH Chahal (retd), Lt. Gen. R S Sujlana (retd), Lt. Gen. NPS Bal (retd) and Lt. Gen GS Shergil (retd) of the Sikh Regiment.