Punjab CM promises relief for rain damage to houses, livestock loss

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday surveyed the flood-affected areas of Tarn Taran and Kapurthala districts to assess the damage caused by the overflowing Beas river and announced that the special girdawari will be completed at the earliest in order to pay compensation to the affected farmers.

He also announced that compensation will also be provided to people whose houses had been damaged in the incessant rains or floods. Admitting the damage to crops in the area as “considerable”, Amarinder directed the district officials to closely monitor the situation and ensure timely assistance to people affected by floods.

He said reports of some crop damage have also been received from districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar, besides Tarn Taran and Kapurthala. Allaying fears of farmers that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will not procure their produce due to higher moisture content this year, Amarinder said he had already taken up the matter with the authorities concerned.

“You will not face any problems in procurement”, he assured the farmers.

On landing at the Amarkot helipad in Tarn Taran, Amarinder met the residents of the area and said compensation will also be paid for livestock loss.

The CM also met the family of Gurbeer Singh, 18, who was washed away in an overflowing drain on Mondaym and announced a compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh.

“Once the revenue department receives the girdawari reports from the DCs, the amount of compensation will be decided on the basis of the extent of damage suffered by individuals,” the CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh of all support from the Centre in tackling the flood situation in the state due to incessant rain. Modi called up Amarinder on Wednesday evening. Briefing the PM, Amarinder said he had toured the affected districts.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 10:03 IST