Punjab Congress social media functionary booked for fraud

Police on Tuesday booked Davinderbir Singh Dhillon, joint coordinator of the social media cell of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), for allegedly duping a man of Rs 4.5 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to Canada.

Dhillon, also known as Rinku, is a resident of Gagobuha village, in the district.

Amarjit Singh of Sohal village in the district had lodged a complaint against Rinku with Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darshan Singh Mann in August. However, the case has been registered now as the accused did not join the investigations after repeated calls by the anti-fraud wing of the Tarn Taran police.

Avtar Singh, in-charge of the anti-fraud wing, said the accused has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC.

In his complaint, the victim had stated that Rinku had promised to send his son to Canada in lieu of Rs 10 lakh.

“I had already given him Rs 4.5 lakh and the remaining account was to be paid after getting my son’s visa. However, the accused didn’t make any effort to send my son abroad. He even stopped picking up my phone calls,” he said.

Chabhal police station SHO Manoj Kumar said the accused is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him.

Meanwhile, Rinku has been very active on social media. On Tuesday, he retweeted some tweets of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his media adviser Raveen Thukral.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 23:18 IST