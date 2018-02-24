Punjab gangster who took ‘supari’ to kill Goraya NRI arrested

The district (rural) police on Friday arrested one more criminal, who was the kingpin of the gang involved in the incident of shooting on a non-resident Indian (NRI), with four pistols and six cartridges. The four members of the gang were arrested last month.

The accused was wanted by the Punjab Police in 40 other cases as well. He was the main perpetrator of the attack on the NRI a few days ago in Goraya.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jalandhar (rural), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said at a press conference here on Friady, that the accused, Satnam Singh alias Satta, 37, of Kang Sahib Rai village in Nakodar, is a notorious criminal wanted by Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Nawanshahr police in 40 cases, including loot and attempt to murder.

Satta was arrested on a tip-off to the police, and four .315 bore pistols and six cartridges were recovered from him.

“The accused and his associates were involved in the shooting on NRI Makhan Singh on January 26. They had taken Rs 2.5 lakh from his estranged wife Jaswinder Kaur, who resides in Vancouver to kill him,” the SSP said.

“Four of his gang members were arrested by the police last month. However, Satta, the gang’s kingpin, had been on the run,” the SSP added. Bhullar said the accused and his associates had shot Makhan Singh with the intention to kill him, but the bullet hit his thigh and he escaped. The police produces all the arrested five members, including Satta, of the gang during the press conference of Friday.

“On October 16 last year, he along with Varinder Kumar Lehri and Sandip Kumar of Alwar, Rajasthan in a Swift Car looted a wine shop in the Nakodar area and on October 21 looted a petrol pump,” Bhullar added.

During investigation, Satta said he had studied up to Class 5, was married and had a son. Satta is an old associate of criminals Bhinda Shadipur and Ruby Talwan, who are no more.

In another case, the Bhogpur police have arrested Ravinder Singh, 35, of Mukimpur village, Hoshiarpur and recovered two pistols and 4 cartridges from him.