Punjab history book row: Students to get chapter-wise study material online within 15 days, says Soni

Following the report of the six-member oversight committee on errors in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 11 and 12 history books, Punjab education minister OP Soni on Thursday said the books have been withdrawn and students will get chapter-wise study material within a fortnight.

The study material will be uploaded on the PSEB website, said the minister while chairing a meeting here. “The government doesn’t want academic loss of the students, so it was decided to release chapter-wise study material online.” he said. A high-powered committee, which is writing the book, has assured that the new book will be printed by December, the minister added.

The oversight committee led by eminent historian Dr Kirpal Singh was set up by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in May after errors in history books was found.

During the meeting, Dr Singh said Punjab has influence on the entire region’s history and students should be made aware of it. “The proposed books will have the content which inspires the younger generation,” he added.

The new books will make students familiar not only with the history of Punjab, but contemporary Indian history too, said expert committee member Dr Indu Banga.

The meeting was also attended by Dr JS Grewal, Dr Prithipal Singh Kapoor, Dr Balwant Singh Dhillon and Inderjit Singh Gogoani, all members of the expert committee), besides Krishan Kumar, secretary school education, Krishan Kant, PSEB chairman and Prashant Goyal, director general school education.