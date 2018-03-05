Punjab: Jilted lover stabs woman to death, attempts suicide

After stabbing a 32-year-old woman to death, an alleged jilted lover turned the knife on himself in Kharar late on Monday evening.

The accused, Jasbir Singh, 25, has been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, with multiple stab wounds.

Victim Jaswinder Kaur was returning home from work on her Activa when Jasbir stopped her at Radiala village near Kharar. He first hit her with a helmet and when she fell on the road he stabbed her repeatedly in the stomach, said police.

Later, the accused stabbed himself in the chest and stomach multiple times. “Both were taken to the Kharar civil hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead and referred Jasbir to GMCH,” said Kharar Sadar station house officer Bhagwant Singh.

Police said Jaswinder was working in a private firm in Phase 1, Mohali, and lived with her parents along with her 10-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son after her divorce five years ago. Jasbir had been married for the past two years and was working as a cook at a private university. They both were residents of Pajoli village in Kharar.

Police said the accused didn’t have any child and was forcing the woman to marry him.

Jasbir has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday.