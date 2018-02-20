Punjab man wants Trudeau to help extradite his wife’s ‘killer’ mother, uncle

Sukhwinder Singh Mithu, whose Canadian wife Jaswinder Kaur Jassi was allegedly killed at the behest of her mother and maternal uncle 18 years ago, wants the visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “personally intervene” for extraditing the duo to India to face trial.

Eight other accused in the case have already been awarded life imprisonment but trial against Malkiat Kaur and her brother Surjit Singh Badesha, both Canadian citizens, could not be conducted in their absence.

All efforts for their extradition have proved futile so far.

“I hope PM Trudeau who is known for his liberal values and fondness for human rights helps me get justice,” said Mithu, a resident of Kaunke village near Jagraon in Ludhiana. “He should help in extraditing the two culprits to India to face law of the land. They have killed my love and I have been fighting for justice for 18 years. Why is Canada protecting the killers?”

Jassi’s mother Malkiat Kaur and uncle Surjeet Singh (HT File)

Mithu from a poor Jat Sikh family fell in love with Jassi, daughter of multi-millionaire orchard owners in British Columbia, during her visit to India in December 1994. In May 1999, she returned to India and secretly married Mithu, who lived at her uncle’s native village.

Next year, Mithu was booked for kidnapping and forcibly marrying Jassi, but she gave a statement in his favour and later started living with him

In June that year, contract killers — allegedly hired by Kaur and Badesha — attacked the couple in Sangrur, leaving Jassi dead.

It was first in 2005 that Punjab Police contacted Canada seeking the duo’s extradition.

After a long legal tussle, the Supreme Court of British Columbia ordered their extradition — in a rarest of rare instances where it was allowed in a non-terrorist case — on September 8 last year. A Punjab Police team also reached Vancouver to take their custody and had completed all formalities when the court of appeals stayed the order.

Through all these ups and downs, Mithu, who never remarried, stood like a rock. He has been allegedly framed in more than five cases, including one of rape in 2004. Jassi, he says, is the love of his life.

“I also want to visit Canada, where Jassi spent her childhood,” said Mithu.