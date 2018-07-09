Punjab minister Bajwa suspends ASI for touching his feet

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Monday ordered suspension of an assistant sub-inspector of police posted at Fatehgarh Churrian for touching his feet and seeking a favour from him at his residence.

Batala SSP Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman confirmed he had got orders from his seniors to suspend ASI Palwainder Singh.

Bajwa has put up a notice outside the meeting hall of his house, asking the visitors not to touch his feet. The minister was holding a public meeting, when the ASI, who was in uniform, saluted him and touched his feet. Angry over his act, Bajwa called up Amritsar border range IG Surinder Pal Singh Parmar and asked him to suspend the cop. Within few minutes, Palwinder received a message on his mobile that he has been suspended. He was told to report to the Batala police lines with immediate effect.

“The ASI was in uniform. It was sheer misconduct on his part as he was touching the feet of the minister in public. Instead of approaching the minister, he could have come to me or any other senior officer for redressing his problem. Such indiscipline will not be tolerated,” said the Batala SSP.