Punjab notifies regularisation policy for unauthorised colonies

The Punjab government, on Monday, notified its policy for the compounding of unauthorised colonies and for the regularisation of plots and buildings falling within such colonies.More than 8,000 unauthorised colonies and lakh of plots within these can now be regularised under the new policy.

Illegal colonies mushroomed in the state at the cost of residents’ access to basic amenities and infrastructure.

The new policy stipulates that the colonies will be regularised first and the plots in the colonies will be regularised later. In the earlier policies, the plots and colonies could be regularised independently.Now, the categorisation of colonies is based on the built-up area; previously, the categorisation was on the basis of salable area.

Mandatory registration within 3 months

In a first for a regularisation policy in the state, the regularised colonies will have to register with the state real estate regulatory authority under the real estate (regulation and development) act within three months of regularisation.

The earlier cut-off date for regularisation of colonies was April 1, 2013. This has been extended to March 19, 2018. The colonies developed before April 1, 2013 will be regularised in non-compatible land-use zones of master plans. Whereas colonies developed after April 1, 2013 will not be regularised if the site of the colony contravenes the land uses proposals of the Master Plan.

Development charges for plots in these colonies are based on the collector rates outside the municipal limits. In municipal limits development charges as levied by the local body department will apply.

For colonies, the regularisation charges vary from 0.5% to 6% of the current collector rate, depending up on the year of establishment of the colony.

Cut-off date is March 19, 2018

New applications of unauthorised colonies developed before March 19, 2018, and plots/buildings falling under these colonies will be received under this policy for regularisation. It is compulsory for all developers/resident welfare association/co-operative society of unauthorised colonies to file application for regularisation within four months from the date of notification of policy.

Applications received for regularisation will be disposed off within six months from the notification of policy.

Vini Mahajan, additional chief secretary, housing and urban development department, said, “The policy intends to bring unplanned area under the planning area and provide basic amenities and infrastructure to the residents.”