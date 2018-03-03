Punjab Police arrest wanted gangster Tirath Singh

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested infamous gangster Tirath Singh, who was among the top five gangsters in the state.

“Tirath has been arrested by the Khanna police. A .30 bore revolver along with six live cartridges have been recovered from his possession,” inspector general (IG) of police Arpit Shukla said during a press conference.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Khanna DSP Ranjit Singh and CIA inspector Baljinder Singh nabbed the accused during a check point on Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway at 1 am on Saturday.

The IG said that Tirath is a close aide of slain gangsters Vicky Gounder and Prema Loharia.

“Tirath was the third dreadful gangster in the hierarchy after Gonder and Prema and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh,” the IG said.

Tirath is listed among the top five gangsters in the state and is wanted in six crimes across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. He was declared a proclaimed offender on February 26, 2013.