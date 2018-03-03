 Punjab Police arrest wanted gangster Tirath Singh | punjab | Hindustan Times
Punjab Police arrest wanted gangster Tirath Singh

Police said Tirath is a close aide of slain gangsters Vicky Gounder and Prema Loharia.

punjab Updated: Mar 03, 2018 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab Police on Saturday arrested infamous gangster Tirath Singh, who was among the top five gangsters in the state.

“Tirath has been arrested by the Khanna police. A .30 bore revolver along with six live cartridges have been recovered from his possession,” inspector general (IG) of police Arpit Shukla said during a press conference.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Khanna DSP Ranjit Singh and CIA inspector Baljinder Singh nabbed the accused during a check point on Chandigarh-Ludhiana highway at 1 am on Saturday.

The IG said that Tirath is a close aide of slain gangsters Vicky Gounder and Prema Loharia.

“Tirath was the third dreadful gangster in the hierarchy after Gonder and Prema and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh,” the IG said.

Tirath is listed among the top five gangsters in the state and is wanted in six crimes across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. He was declared a proclaimed offender on February 26, 2013.

