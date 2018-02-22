Punjab Roadways buses off road as staff observe strike

Demanding regularisation of contractual employees and purchase of new buses, members of the Punjab Roadways Employees Joint Action Committee observed strike here on Wednesday. All 114 Punjab Roadways buses of the Jalandhar depot remained off the road, causing inconvenience to daily passengers and loss to the government exchequer.

Jagir Singh, a committee representative,addressing the protesters amid anti-government slogans, said despite repeated requests to the higher authorities, their demands have not been met.

“The Congress government before coming to power had promised that they will regularise all the contractual employees. Now, it’s almost a year since the government took charge, but nothing has been done for us,” he said.

Jagir said the government should purchase its own buses instead of implementing the kilometre scheme.. “If the government fails to meet their demands, we will intensify the protest in coming days,” he said.