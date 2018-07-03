Punjab’s first women de-addiction centre finds no takers

Blame it on social stigma or lack of awareness, Punjab’s first government-run all-women de-addiction centre opened at Kapurthala a week ago has only one patient.

The 15-bedded centre named Nav-Kiran Kendra was inaugurated by Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra at the Kapurthala civil hospital on June 26.

“As of now, only one woman patient is admitted to the centre. She came to the centre on Monday night,” said Dr Sandeep Bhola, de-addiction centre in-charge.

As per Punjab opioid dependence survey conducted in 2015, there are 8,000 women addicts in the state, said Dr Bhola. The survey reveals that the most common opioid used by addicts in the state is heroin (53%), followed by opium (33%) and others 14%.

“At least 10 women are taking treatment as outdoor patients at the Kapurthala de-addiction centre. Women hesitate to get admitted to the centre due to social stigma, but with time and awareness, they will come for the treatment,” he said.

Kapurthala civil surgeon Dr Balwant Singh said: “We are creating awareness among people through accredited social health activist (Asha) workers and NGOs and motivating women patients to get themselves enrolled at the centre,” he said.

The centre is equipped with closed-circuit television cameras and free food is provided to patients. Special team for treatment including a doctor and four staff nurses are appointed for patients.