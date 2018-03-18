Punjab vigilance supplementary challan in irrigation scam names four

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), on Saturday, filed a supplementary challan in a multi-crore scam in the state irrigation department for six years from 2010-2016. The vigilance has submitted this challan in connection with a Rs 75-crore project in Abohar and Fazilka area.

“There was bungling of more than Rs 15 crore in this project,” a bureau official said. Vigilance officials said contractor Gurinder Singh was the prime accused in this case. Gulshan Nagpal, an executive engineer, and two retired chief engineers — Paramjit Singh Ghuman and Gurdev Singh Sian — are co-accused.

As part of the scam, accused contractor Gurinder and certain others were awarded contacts of drainage and irrigation related works of more than Rs 3,000 crore, with tailor-made conditions allegedly by senior bureaucrats and top officials of the irrigation department. In this particular case, Gurinder is accused of submitting inflated bills, in connivance with the department.

“Common Scheduled Rates (CSR) that are mandatory for issuing any tender, were not given or included as a part of procedure,” an official said, adding that inflated rates of plastic pipes were given in quotations and rates in the bid made by Gurinder Singh were three-to-four times the market rate. The chief engineers are accused of conniving with Gurinder and ensuring such inflated rates were passed.

“Gurinder purchased these pipes at a low rate from Rajasthan, but submitted inflated bills,” a vigilance official added. To prove this, the rates were tallied from similar pipes supplied to a project in Haryana.

Xen Nagpal was supposed to collect rent, running into crores, from Gurinder for trenching machines that the government had provided to the contractor for help in the execution of the project. However, no rent was recovered. Another allegation is that the engineers named clubbed works in Mansa, Malout and other areas to allow Gurinder to bag the project.