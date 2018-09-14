Punjab village sarpanch held with 300 intoxicating capsules, tablets

Dinpur village Sarpanch Satnam Singh, who few months ago shifted his loyalty to the ruling Congress party from Shiromani Akali Dal, has been booked and arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after 300 intoxicating capsules and tablets were recovered from his possession on Friday.

The accused was arrested with intoxicants at Khunda village during a joint naka laid by the teams of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, Gurdaspur, and Punjab Police under Dhariwal police station.

CIA staff in-charge inspector Baldev Raj said, “On a tip off, our team and Dhariwal police had jointly laid the naka at Khunda turning, where we saw a black car (PBO6 Y 3377) coming from Dhariwal side and signalled the driver to stop but the driver, identified as Satnam Singh, was found throwing a plastic bag after stopping the car.”

“The police party recovered the plastic bag which contained 150 intoxicating capsules and tablets each,” he added.

Police said the accused has been booked and arrested under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 23:22 IST